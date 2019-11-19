|
|
Norma Tracy
Ozark - Norma "Carole" Tracy, passed away unexpectedly on November 14th at the age of 82.Carole was born in Clever, MO July 31, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ceborn "C.L." Tracy and parents, Clifford "Doo" and Lucille Brown.
Carole was a spunky lady who loved spending time with family and traveling with them on many road trips, her favorite were Alaska and Hawaii. She also loved ELVIS, the STL Cardinals, Bingo and investing her money in casinos. She was always involved with her son and grandkids sports and activities and being active with the PTA. She was a life member of Post 3404 and the Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of Asbury Methodist Church.
She enjoyed reminiscing about her early days working for the Navy in Washington, DC and growing up on a farm. She is survived by her son; Mark R Tracy and his wife, Rhonda; grandsons: Joshua Tracy and wife, Tabitha, Jarrod Tracy; and granddaughter: Sydney Milton and husband, Isaiah.
Carole was a breast cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Susan G. Korman Breast Cancer Foundation.
Visitation will be held November 22, 2019, from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, 2001 W. Walnut Lawn St. Springfield, MO. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019