Norman Floy Sutherland
Fair Grove - Norman Floy Sutherland went home peacefully to Jesus on September 1, 2019 at age 98 in his home in Fair Grove, MO. He blessed his family and those around him with a legacy of love for God and his family. He constantly gave praise to God and invested in his family's eternity.
Norman was born to Gladys Rosamonde Ball-Sutherland and Frank Floy Sutherland on January 4, 1921, in Fair Grove, Mo. As a young man, he loved working on the family farm, spending time with family, and participating in his high school FFA Chapter at Fair Grove High School. He was active in competitively showing livestock . He was recently recognized and honored at the 2019 graduation as the oldest living Fair Grove High School graduate and FFA member in the area.
He married the love of his life, Alice Mylene Mullings Sutherland on August 29, 1941. They were blessed with two sons, Vernon Norman Sutherland and Kenneth Duane Sutherland.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Norman lived an active life being a dairy and beef farmer. He was a testament to hard work, and worked most of his life as a dairy farmer until age 87, when he retired to become a beef farmer! He also loved working his land with International tractors especially his Super C Farmall!
Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him through praise, prayer, and song. In the end days, his favorite song to sing was "Jesus Loves Me" and he gave daily praise for the sunrise each morning , his loving family, the beautiful green grass and hills of the Ozarks, and the fact that he was still able to live in his home.
Norman joins his parents, Floy and Gladys, and his wife Mylene, and his brothers, Arlis Sutherland and JC Sutherland, in Heaven. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Sutherland Batson (Marvin) and his sons, Vernon (Katrina) and Kenny (Sammy) and their families. Grandchildren and great grandchildren includes: Brian (Kelly) Sutherland (Lexie and Lindy); Marquita (Tim) Draper (Logan and Landon) ; Kristin (Kirk) Sherman (Zachary (Samantha) and Colton (Alexis);Joel (Cindy) Sutherland (Chloe and Luke).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fair Grove FFA Chapter in Norman's memory. Addressed to: Central Office/FFA, 132 N. Main, Fair Grove, MO. 65648.
Visitation will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3506 North National, Springfield, MO. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."
Psalm 91:11 "For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways."
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019