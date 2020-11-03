Nova Dean WatsonSpringfield - Nova Dean Watson passed away peacefully, October 30, 2020 in Springfield, MO after a brief illness. She was born to John L. and Linnah Bell Smith in Corbett, OK, February 20, 1933, later moving to Norman, OK. She graduated from Norman High School then married the love of her life, Bill Watson. After 67 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2017. They moved to Springfield, MO in 1997 to be near their daughter, Cindy.Nova loved the Lord Jesus Christ and felt living at The Waterford at Ironbridge in Springfield was her ministry. She enjoyed helping others feel comfortable living there, especially those new to the senior living community. She especially loved her friends, Billie Dicus and June Summers.She is survived by her daughter, Cindy and son-in-law, Dr. Leon Gregston of Springfield, MO, her sisters Virginia Morrow, Blanchard, OK, Jozell Montgomery, Wheeling, WV, and La Quita Rogers, Norman, OK and several nieces and nephews. She loved the grandchildren she called her own, Marti Tidwell and husband, Aaron, Oklahoma City, Chris Gregston and wife Misti, Weatherford, OK, Brian Permenter, Corpus Christi, TX and Lacie Panknin, Corpus Christi, TX. Along with her parents and husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by a sister Johnnie Ruth McClennahan.The family would like to thank her Mercy Doctors Richard Cunningham, Daryl Steen and Falgun Modhia. Phoenix Hospice and James River Rehabilitation and Nursing were all so kind to help during this difficult time.Graveside service will be held in Norman, OK, Monday, November 9.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons or Second Baptist Senior Ministry.