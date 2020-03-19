|
Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh
Springfield - Police Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh, "Tiffer," 32, of Springfield, MO, was killed in the line of duty early Monday morning, March 16, 2020. He was called upon to respond to a situation that only a select few could ever have the courage and fortitude to handle. Without hesitation and through an uncommon valor, Chris ran into peril to put himself in between a danger and the people of his community that he so dearly cared for and swore his life to protect.
Chris was a loving husband to his bride Sheri Walsh, who he loved for more than half his life, and a caring father of his daughter Morgan Walsh. Cherished son of Kathy, and the late Timothy Walsh. Adored grandson to Leonard and Patricia Conrad. Beloved brother to Timothy John "T.J." and Jeffrey Walsh. Treasured friend to Pedro and Vanessa Benitez, Thad Baker, Justin and Sarah Garrett, Andrew and Frances Stallcup. Also survived by his god daughter, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Chris was a model of the quiet courage and a sincere humility that his nation, community and family was blessed to have and saddened to lose. With a refreshing sense of humor and an instinctual desire to protect and defend Chris led a life that anyone could be proud to have lived. He began his career with the Springfield Police Department in 2016, while he continued to serve honorably in The United States Army Reserves. During his 14 years of honorable service to his nation Chris served in two active deployments to a combat zone, where he received a Combat Action Badge, and other decorations for his selfless service.
Chris and his wife Sheri began dating their freshman year at Glendale High School; and their long and loving journey continued beyond their graduation in 2006. They enjoyed a shared passion of music and both participated in jazz band, Chris as the lead baritone saxophonist. Chris volunteered for the Army Reserves and took his oath shortly after graduation. He graduated in 2008 from Ozarks Technical Community College's Paramedic/EMS Program as an Emergency Medical Technician.
He achieved the rank of Sergeant, in the U.S. Army, and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008-09, and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2010-11, operating as a convoy security element, and as a logistical convoy lead vehicle scout. His kindness toward others was ever present, foreign or abroad, he showed genuine compassion to the people of the countries he served in.
In addition to his noble service to his nation and community, Chris also held the distinguished honor of being a Co-Founder and CFO of the illustrious and exclusive Buffalo Club Springfield, MO, Chapter.
Although those that knew Chris well would agree that he was indeed the best of us, Chris would have preferred that his legacy was made apparent through our future actions to each other rather than dwelling on his absence. Christopher Ryan Walsh, a man devoid of vanity and devoted to the service and to the welfare of others would hope that out of these tragic circumstances something beautiful could take root in all of our hearts. Chris would hope that his memory would serve as an example to spur small kindnesses and acts of devotion and service to all of our community, friends and loved ones. To look past the things that separate us and to focus on the things that unite us.
There will be a private ceremony held on Saturday March 21st, 2020. The public may attend a graveside memorial ceremony, where police honors will be rendered, at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens at 4500 South Lone Pine Ave. Springfield, MO 65804, on Saturday, March 21st, 2020, at 3:00 PM - a formal processional from the funeral home through the City of Springfield will begin at 2:30 PM. For those attending services at the cemetery, please arrive early for parking that will be away from the cemetery. This will require some walking to the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations have been requested for Morgan's education scholarship fund and/or to assist the family. Donations may be mailed to: Springfield Police Officers' Association at 235 N Benton Ave. Springfield, MO 65806. Any questions regarding memorial donations may be directed to the Springfield Police Officers' Association Treasurer Brandon Keene (417) 920-2800.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020