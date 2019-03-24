Services
Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary
602 Byers Ave
Joplin, MO 64801
(417) 623-4567
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary
602 Byers Ave
Joplin, MO 64801
Springfield - Ola Sue Green, 73, passed away late Thursday night at Cox South Hospital. She was born on November 3rd, 1946, and resided in Springfield Missouri. She worked at Cox Hospital from 1977 to 2014 when at that point she retired. Surviving are her two daughters, Angela Westerman and Crystal Campbell, and her son-in-law Bart Westerman. Also surviving are her 5 grandchildren, Dakota Calentine, Adrianna Westerman, Tiffany Westerman, Summer Westerman, and Max Westerman. Along with her 3 great grandchildren Meilyn Westerman, Thomas Westerman, and Madilyn Westerman. Services will be held on March 26th 2019 at 2:00PM at Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary. The burial will be held at Ozark Memorial Cemetary located in Joplin Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019
