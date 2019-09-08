|
|
Olle Jobe
Rogersville - Olle O. Jobe, 73, Rogersville, departed this earthly life on September 2, 2019, while in Cox South Hospital.
He was born November 8, 1945 in Bolivar, Missouri, son of the late Richard Lee and Effie D. (Bagley) Jobe. He was united in marriage to Sharon Jobe.
Olle graduated from Bolivar High School in 1959. He had an amazing green thumb and a love of horticulture. He began working alongside his brother, Darian, at Springfield Seed Company on Walnut Street for many years until their closing. He then went on to open his own successful greenhouse business with his wife Sharon, called Springfever Greenhouse until they retired in 2017.
Olle was a very spiritual man of the Native American Ojibwe Tribe and for a few years had served as a Spiritual Advisor to the Pipekeepers in Pipestone, Minnesota. He was the best storyteller and had a huge following of listeners and was a wise man whose advice you would never forget.
Olle was a very hardworking man even up until his last days and had a love of traveling and seeing new places. His favorite trip was going to Pipestone, Minnesota every July to the Keepers Gathering, where he had met so many of his friends from all over the world that became family to him. He was such a kind, gentle, loving and generous soul. He will be deeply missed by so many.
He is survived by his wife Sharon, two daughters, Brandon "Brandy" Petersen and husband Todd, and Jennifer Stoner and husband Larry, two stepchildren, Terri Nusbaumer, and Mark Hegpeth, a brother Darian Jobe and wife Kay, a sister Dee Beckley. He was an amazing Papa to Lizzy, Hanna, Lauren and Logan Stoner, Dustin Newton and Kassandra and Natalie Nusbaumer, a very best furry companion named Brandy, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and a multitude of friends.
He was also preceded in death by a brother Troy Jobe and wife Velma and their son Bruce, a sister Tylene Zumwalt and her husband Herb.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019