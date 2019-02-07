Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Ollie Belle Garner Obituary
Ollie Belle Garner

Springfield - Ollie Belle Garner, 91, Springfield Mo., departed this life at 7:06 p.m. Monday Feb. 4, 2019 in Cox Medical Center South.

Ollie was born March 12 1927, in Diggins, MO., to James and Inez Barnett. She had been a member of South Fremont Freewill Baptist Church for many years.

She is survived by seven children, Billie Morelock, Boyd Garner, Jackie Garner, Joyce Baurichter, Mark Garner, Jerry Garner, and Teresa Garner; three cousins who were brought up in the home, Jimmy Barnett, Tonya Becraft, and Roger Barnett; a sister Carrie Foster; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Newton Garner; a daughter, Janice Battreal; a granddaughter, Kellie; and a grandson, Matthew.

Visitation will be from 11:30 to 12:30 Monday February 11, 2019, with Funeral services following at 12:30 at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 7, 2019
