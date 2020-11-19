Owen O'Neill, Jr.Springfield - Owen Rowe O'Neill, Jr., of Springfield, died peacefully following a long illness on November 14, 2020. He was born November 29, 1943, in Springfield, MO, to Owen and Opal O'Neill. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ida O'Neill; his daughters, Sarah Rosendahl and husband Jason, Springfield, and Deedra Davis and husband Mike, Blue Spring; brothers, Richard (Debbie), Waldorf, Maryland, Michael (Susan), Portland, Oregon, and Steve, Wimberly, Texas; and cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members. Owen was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Patrick.The nuns at St. Agnes helped to shape Owen's formative years. He then attended Parkview High. When young, Owen and his four brothers enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping and playing Army, including exploring the area that would become Wilson's Creek National Battlefield. At times the adventurous brothers would test the boundaries of their mother's patience. Owen went to Portland Upholstery School on the GI Bill after serving as a marksman in the Army in the mid-60s. This led to Owen operating O'Neill's Custom Upholstery in downtown Springfield for 35 years. His excellent craftsmanship is present in many homes and businesses throughout the area. Owen had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed the simple pleasures of good food, good drink and good company. Those that knew him appreciated his fun-loving spirit. Owen's love of travel also led him on many adventures throughout our great country and sometimes beyond!The family wishes to thank the staff at Hospice Compassus and Glendale Gardens for their care of Owen in his final months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks or Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Foundation. Interment at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery and a memorial service will take place at a later date.