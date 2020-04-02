|
|
Pamala (Pinkley) Jones
Springfield, MO. - Pamala Jones, age 73, went to her heavenly home March 28, 2020 where she joins many other loved ones who preceded her in death, including her parents Paul and Pauline Pinkley, siblings Gerald Pinkley and Oleta Pinkley; and in-laws Joanna and Frank Jones.
She leaves behind a host of friends and family who will greatly miss her, including her loving husband of 28 years John "Jayj" Jones; four beautiful daughters Paulette (Ed) Kitterman, Teresa (Lanier) Feemster, Kimberly Cain, Tina "Nicole" (Gary) Moore; nine grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Kayla (Mike) Owens, Kirsten (Kevin) Turner, Breanna (Nathan) Green, Sylas Feemster, Savanna Feemster, Isaac Feemster, Mazie Cain, Bradlee Moore, Lillie Moore; two great grandchildren: Kenzi Turner, Crosby Turner, and another great grandchild to be born soon. She is also survived by three sisters: Norma Stockstill of Republic, MO, Carolyn Call, and Pat Pinkley of Washington state; along with several nieces and nephews throughout the country.
Pamala was born to Paul and Pauline Pinkley, of Reeds Spring, MO on March 20, 1947. She grew up in Reeds Spring, lived in a variety of places, but ultimately made Springfield, MO her home. She loved spending time with family and relished "grandbaby" day, cookie day, and meals together.
Pamala was always a hard worker - working in a variety of fields from providing health care in nursing facilities, to completing upholstery projects on limousines and hot rods, to dispatch work for emergency services, and ultimately retiring from Kraft Foods. Throughout her career, she had an impact on many people, but one of the greatest impact areas she had was in Girls Scouts. She was an avid volunteer and troop leader for her daughters in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Through her Girl Scout experiences, she met and influenced hundreds of women and girls to empower them to be strong, independent, and resilient. She was like a second mom to many Girl Scouts and many have fond memories of attending Girl Scout camp under Pam's leadership.
Pam was also always willing to lend a helping hand to meet the needs of others. She would frequently hire individuals who needed a hand up. And she would welcome the opportunity to share a meal with anyone - often inviting others for dinner and holiday meals when they had nowhere else to go.
Pam endured a roller coaster ride of health and medical issues - particularly during the last few months. She fought a good fight but was ultimately ready to go home. If you knew Pam, you would know she could be stubborn and a force to be reckoned with, but you would also know she was loving, kind, and compassionate. She was loved deeply and will be missed dearly, but we know she is at peace in her heavenly home.
Memorial contributions may be made to . A memorial service will be held at Greenlawn North when circumstances allow.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020