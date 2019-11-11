|
Pamela Ann Reese
Hurricane, UT - Pamela Ann (Ten Eyck) Reese was born January 14, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. James E. and Patricia A. (Sroka) Ten Eyck. She died October 27, 2019 in Hurricane, Utah after a valiant seven-month fight against ovarian cancer.
She was raised in North Platte, Nebraska and graduated there from North Platte High School. Pamela received her RN from Nebraska Methodist Hospital School of Nursing (1974). In her first ten years as an RN she worked as a Staff Nurse and Unit Nursing Director in Omaha, Nebraska and Gillette, Wyoming.
Pamela joined the Navy Reserve as an Ensign while in Omaha and served twelve years as a Navy nurse before being honorably discharged in 1994.
Later she graduated from the College of St Francis, Omaha, Nebraska with a B.S. in Health Arts (1984). Sshe graduated from Webster University, Aurora, Colorado campus with a Master of Arts in Health Services Management (1990).
Pamela became Board Certified as a Nurse Executive, Advanced by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (NEA-BC) and Board Certified as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).
In 1997 she moved to Springfield, Missouri as Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer of St. John's Health System and finally retired as Chief Clinical Officer of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar in 2013.
Pamela served on many professional boards including the Board of Directors Mid-America Transplant Services, Board of Directors St John's College of Nursing of Southwest Baptist University, and President of the Omaha-Council Bluffs Healthcare Executive Affiliate Chapter of ACHE. In 2001 she was honored as one of the Top 20 Most Influential Women in Springfield, MO by the Springfield Business Journal.
After establishing an initial retirement home in Kimberling City, Missouri, Pamela and her husband relocated to Hurricane, Utah in 2015 for his health. In her retirement Pamela was an active volunteer at the Infusion Center of the Dixie Regional Medical Cancer Center, St. George, UT and helped open a new assisted living facility, The Haven at Sky Mountain in Hurricane , UT.
Pamela was an avid gardener, crafter, and garage/estate sale attendee affectionately known as the "Junk Gypsy" in Hurricane.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ernest R. Reese of the home and her brother Kenneth (Dixie) Ten Eyck of Omaha, NE and her brother Michael (Shae) Ten Eyck of Ft. Worth, TX as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Pamela's Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00AM at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 460 Aldersgate Dr, Nixa, Missouri. A second memorial service will be held February 6, 2020 at the Haven at Sky Mountain with a dedication of a memorial rose garden in her honor.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019