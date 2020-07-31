Pamela Mitchell

Pamela MitchellBranson - Pamela Sue Mitchell, age 71, of Branson, Missouri, passed away July 24, 2020. She entered this life February 24, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Edward and Marian (Lee) Williams. Her father and a nephew, Jonathon Williams have preceded her in death. Cremation is under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.Pam worked as a nurse and ran a business with her husband, Robert Mitchell. For fun, Pam traveled to many areas in the world and throughout most of the United States. Pam also loved to be active at the beach, lakes, amusement parks, and was always on the go. Pam loved to shop, decorate her home, work in her garden, cook, and care for her pets. Pam gave generously to friends, family, and charitable organizations and was a fun-loving person with a wonderful laugh who will be greatly missed.Pam is survived by her mother, Marian Williams; two daughters: Melanie Ackerman, and Amanda (Daren) Whitman; seven grandchildren: Sydney Ackerman, Rylee Ackerman, Mallary Ackerman, Wyatt Ackerman, Mitchell Whitman, Broderick Whitman, and Virginia Whitman; two brothers: Randy (Nancy) Williams, and Gary (Marlene) Williams; sister, Patti (Michael) Melton; and several nieces and nephews.