Pamela Voss "Pam" Trammell


1943 - 2020
Pamela "Pam" Voss Trammell

High Point - Pamela "Pam" Voss Trammell, 76, of High Point, left the world, as we know it on January 23, 2020. She passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in High Point on the morning of her 49th wedding anniversary with her husband, James "Jim" Alan Trammell by her side and her daughter, Shannon, nearby.

Pam was born on December 19, 1943 in Highland, Illinois to the late Robert Wayne Voss and Marian Koch Voss. Her youngest sister, Nancy Sue Voss also preceded her in death.

She was the oldest of five children and was often the glue that held the family together. Pam graduated from Parkview High School in Springfield, Missouri in 1961 and later attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where she studied X-ray and Nuclear Medicine Technology and met her husband, who was an officer in the United States Air Force. After a short 19-day engagement, the two married in the A.P. Green Chapel on the beautiful campus at the University of Missouri.

Pam and Jim enjoyed early-married life in the military and moved around to Homestead AFB, Florida and Whiteman AFB, Missouri before eventually settling in Springfield, Missouri to raise their only daughter, Shannon Elizabeth Trammell (Mattern). Pam often spent days to months at a time raising Shannon alone while Jim was away on the base or out of the country on assignment and the mother and daughter pair developed a bond like no other. Anyone who met Pam could see her love for her daughter and no one could resist her beautiful and welcoming smile. Yet her greatest love may have been for her grandchildren, Andrew Paul (13) and Patrick Christopher Mattern (10) who unfortunately knew her for all too short a time.

Her husband, James Alan Trammell, of High Point and her only daughter, Shannon Elizabeth (Trammell) Mattern of Winston-Salem as well as her two grandchildren, Andrew and Patrick Mattern, who both reside in the Piedmont Triad with their parents, survive Pamela. Also surviving are her sister, Patricia "Patti" Voss Barber of Shawnee, Kansas; her twin brothers, Robert "Rob" Kent and Randall "Randy" Craig Voss, of Springfield, Missouri; her nieces and nephews in Missouri, Kansas and Texas; her feisty senior rescue dog, Woody.

Donations

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

3161 W. Norton Road, Springfield MO 65803

Web: http://swh.org
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
