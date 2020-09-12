1/1
Pat Crighton
1932 - 2020
Pat Crighton

Springfield - Pat Crighton, 88, Springfield, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Birch Pointe Nursing and Rehab in Springfield.

She was born June 30, 1932 in Hail Center, Texas the daughter of the late Kenneth and Maggie (Hall) Cox. She was united in marriage June 8, 1958 to John D. Crighton. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Labelle in 2016, two brothers and a sister.

Pat is survived by her husband John, a son, Mike Crighton and wife Claudia; three grandchildren, Justin Crighton and wife Miranda, Lindsey Crighton, and Maddie White and husband Jordan; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Jude Crighton, a brother, Lendel Cox and wife Mert; a special niece, Kay Labelle and husband Bob, several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 - 3:00 pm Monday, September 14, 2020 at Pembina Cemetery, with graveside services following at 3:00 pm under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Pembina Cemetery
SEP
14
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pembina Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
