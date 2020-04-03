|
|
Pat Dyer
Springfield - Patsy "Pat" Ruth Simmons Dyer, 88, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away at 4:30 pm April 01, 2020, at Cox Medical Center South. Pat was born on November 10, 1931, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her parents, Ruth Elizabeth Lay Simmons and Alfred "Paul" Simmons adopted her at five days old. She married the love of her life, Gene Carroll Dyer, on November 11, 1950. During Gene's military service, they moved to Fort Eustis, Virginia, where their daughter Mitzi Jean Dyer Lorenz was born. After separating from the Army, Pat, Gene, and Mitzi moved to Springfield, Missouri, where Pat worked for Royal Typewriter, Marshfield Steel, and in 1974 she began working at MD Pneumatics where she retired in 1994. Pat was an avid traveler who explored the world with friends and family. She was the best "Granny Pat" to all who knew her and could not have been prouder of her daughter and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Paul Simmons, her husband Gene Dyer, and her grandson Steven Eric Lorenz.
She is survived by her daughter Mitzi Jean Lorenz (Springfield, Missouri), her granddaughter and grandson-in-law Stephanie and Brian Wingo (Stationed in Germany with the United States Air Force), countless friends and family and her beloved cat Miss Katie. Informal visitation will be at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home April 5, 2020 from 10:00-4:00 pm. Only 10 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at a time. Friends can leave condolences at gormanscharpf.com. Graveside will be held at a later date with Ed Messerly officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Rescue One at 1927 E. Bennett Ste. B, Springfield, MO 65804 or the Steven Lorenz Memorial Fund c\o Finley River Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1176, Ozark, MO 65721.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020