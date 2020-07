Pat FleetwoodRogersville - Richard P. "Pat" Fleetwood, 84, Rogersville, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 with funeral service following at 12:00 noon, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with full military honors will follow at Seymour Cemetery, Seymour.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to woundedwarrierproject.com Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com