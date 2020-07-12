1/
Pat Fleetwood
Pat Fleetwood

Rogersville - Richard P. "Pat" Fleetwood, 84, Rogersville, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 with funeral service following at 12:00 noon, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with full military honors will follow at Seymour Cemetery, Seymour.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to woundedwarrierproject.com.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
