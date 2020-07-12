Pat Fleetwood
Rogersville - Richard P. "Pat" Fleetwood, 84, Rogersville, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 with funeral service following at 12:00 noon, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with full military honors will follow at Seymour Cemetery, Seymour.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to woundedwarrierproject.com
