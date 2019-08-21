Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
First and Calvary Presbyterian Church
820 Cherry
Springfield, MO
Patricia Ames


1939 - 2019
Patricia Ames Obituary
Patricia Ames

Battlefield - Patricia Ames, 80, Battlefield, MO passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, in her home. She was born February 24, 1939 in Whittier, CA, the daughter of Charles Day and Frances (Simpson) Day.

Patricia worked for the Marshfield School District as a guidance counselor for 25 years and received her Master's Degree from Missouri State University in child guidance and counseling.

She was a member for 50 years at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church. She served as an elder and a deacon and was a 50-year member of the 49ers Church Class. Patricia volunteered with Friends of the Library and other organizations throughout her life. Patricia loved to oil paint scenes of the places she had visited with her husband, John. She loved to garden in her flower beds.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Ames.

Patricia is survived by her son, Chris Ames and his wife, Flora, Houston, TX; daughter, Janice Stokes, Springfield, MO; grandsons, Shane Stokes, Springfield, and Nathan Stokes and wife, Daisy, Lanigan, MO; and great-grandchild, Jonah Stokes, Lanigan. MO.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Private burial will be held in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
