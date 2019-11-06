|
Patricia Ann Connell
Kimberling City - Born June 15th, 1947 Patricia Ann Connell (Thomas) passed peacefully after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer on November 3, 2019 in Southwest Missouri. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Connell, loving mother of Kristy (Jerry) Strickland, Shannon (Vernon) Platero, Chad (Meghan) Connell and Kelly (Lewis) Ecker. Dearest grandmother to Nick (Brittany), Charlie (Rebecca), Cody, Maggie, Molly, Zack, Mitch, and Sophia. Dearest great grandmother to Jaxon, Madilynn, Arabella, Amelia and Augustus Patrick. Loving daughter of the late Charles and Wanda Thomas and sister to Mike (Sandy) Thomas.
Patty was born in Springfield, MO and spent most of her years happily married to Pat and living in Kimberling City, MO on the beautiful Table Rock Lake that she loved. Retirement years were spent part-time in Marco Island, FL, a place that her and Pat shared with their children and grandchildren. Time in Marco brought Patty a love of Pickle Ball and many close friends.
In Kimberling City, Patty and Pat loved to be on the lake, at the dock or just going for short drives to see the beauty of the lake area. They were lucky to travel extensively, and stories of their travels will always be remembered by their family and friends. After Pat passed away, Patty's time was filled with visits from her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as resilient, strong, and brave. Her friends at Table Rock Lake and in Marco helped her through any of her time alone and were all so helpful during her long illness.
Her wishes are for her children, grandchildren and friends to remember her fondly and continue to gather and spend time together. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate her life and fighting spirit as our matriarch, mother, and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to Skaggs Foundation at www.skaggsfoundation.org or send to 101 Skaggs Rd. Suite 404, Branson, MO 65616.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019