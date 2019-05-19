|
Patricia Ann Higham
Springfield - Patricia Ann Higham, 81, of Springfield died May 15, 2019 peacefully after battling breast cancer.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The funeral mass will be Wednesday, May 22 beginning at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Fergus Monaghan officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Survivors include four daughters and nine grandchildren: Mary Colleen Huycke (John) and their children Patrick, James and Andrew; Lisa Ann Ferbet (Charlie) and their children Emily, Katie and Charlie; Ann Marie Mayuga (Ed) and Joan Elizabeth Straub (Ian) and their children Tivon and Koen; three sisters: Helen Davidson, Barbara Travis and Joanne Walker; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Higham, and son, Doug Higham; three sisters Mary Dahl, Peggy Davis, and Ann Hollick, three brothers: John Begeny, George Begeny and Donald Begeny and parents Mary and John Begeny, Sr..
Pat was grateful for all her friends and family, and often reflected she had a blessed life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 E. Bennett Street, Springfield, MO. 65804, or to the Patricia Higham Nursing Scholarship Fund, PO Box 410381, Greve Coeur, MO. 63141 established in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on May 19, 2019