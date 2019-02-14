|
Patricia Ann LeFevre
Glendale, MO
- Patricia Ann LeFevre of Glendale, Missouri, died February 12, 2019 after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She died at home surrounded by family and fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church. She was born September 10, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Joseph Herbert and Eleanor Gladys (Stewart) Adams. Mrs. LeFevre was married to Dr. Philip Joseph LeFevre, III for 54 years. She is survived by her five children and their spouses and is the proud Nana of 17 grandchildren: Amanda and Jack (Michelle (LeFevre) and Alan Arbuckle), Elise, Joseph, Genevieve, and Cecilia (Cherie (LeFevre) and Matt Grahek), Michael Jr., Annabel, Augustine, and Gabriel (Christie (LeFevre) and Michael King), Eleanor, Catherine, Margaret, and Elizabeth (Julie (LeFevre) and Warren Nakatani), and Philip V, Patrick, and Colette (Philip IV and Laura (Heinz) LeFevre). Mrs. LeFevre is survived by her younger sister, Dorothy (Dot) Erwin Adams, who resides in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Her brother, Joseph Adams, is deceased. A Requiem Mass will be held February 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Oratory, St. Louis, Missouri. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 14, 2019