Patricia Ann Moore
Patricia Ann Moore

Republic - Patricia Ann Moore, 80, Republic, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:16 pm in her home. She was born June 24, 1940 to Lloyd and Dora Elizabeth (Martin) Watson in Springfield, Missouri.

Patricia married Lawrence (Jim) Moore on May 26, 1962 in Miami, Oklahoma.

Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and living in their rural home. She had many talents; she was a homemaker, and previously worked in commission sales in the family's furniture business alongside her husband. Before their marriage she was a salesclerk at Heer's as well as doing some modeling for Neff's. Patricia also taught classes at a local business college around that time.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Dora (Martin Watson), and her son Jason Jeremy Moore.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lawrence (Jim) Moore Jr., their daughter, Loree (Moore) Lines, her grandson and best friend Spencer Lines; and close friend and dearly loved sister in-law, Ann (Gentry) Moore.

She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.

No formal funeral services are being held. A private family celebration is being planned.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
