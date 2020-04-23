|
Patricia (Patty) Ann Sloan-Hitchcock
Patty Hitchcock, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 18, 2020, at Cox South Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1931, in Morrisville, Missouri, to Willie Sloan and Ollie (Woodard) Sloan.
Patty was a 1950 graduate of Marion C Early High School in Morrisville, Missouri. She worked for Sweetheart Cup and retired in 1994 after 35 years of service. After her retirement, she was a caregiver for several of her grandchildren. Patty had a passion for cooking and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Audra Hitchcock, two brothers, one sister and two grandsons. She was survived by her six-children: Myra Allen, Jamie Murphy, Paula Long, Audie Hitchcock, Karla Hoover, and Angela Hitchcock. She was also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Cremation took place at Holden Cremation and Funeral Services. We will announce Patty's celebration of life once the social distancing guidelines allows us to do so. For her love of planting flowers, we will ask those that want to contribute to her future memorial garden to bring a perennial to her celebration.
Proverbs 31:10 Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. -This was our mom.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020