Services
Holden Cremation & Funeral Service - Sparta
8058 State Hwy 14 East
Sparta, MO 65753
(417) 278-3455
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sloan-Hitchcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Patty) Sloan-Hitchcock


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann (Patty) Sloan-Hitchcock Obituary
Patricia (Patty) Ann Sloan-Hitchcock

Patty Hitchcock, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 18, 2020, at Cox South Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1931, in Morrisville, Missouri, to Willie Sloan and Ollie (Woodard) Sloan.

Patty was a 1950 graduate of Marion C Early High School in Morrisville, Missouri. She worked for Sweetheart Cup and retired in 1994 after 35 years of service. After her retirement, she was a caregiver for several of her grandchildren. Patty had a passion for cooking and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Audra Hitchcock, two brothers, one sister and two grandsons. She was survived by her six-children: Myra Allen, Jamie Murphy, Paula Long, Audie Hitchcock, Karla Hoover, and Angela Hitchcock. She was also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Cremation took place at Holden Cremation and Funeral Services. We will announce Patty's celebration of life once the social distancing guidelines allows us to do so. For her love of planting flowers, we will ask those that want to contribute to her future memorial garden to bring a perennial to her celebration.

Proverbs 31:10 Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. -This was our mom.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -