Patricia Anne (Woods) Henderson
Sidney - Patricia Anne (Woods) Henderson, age 95, passed away on the afternoon of March 24th, 2019 at her home in Sidney, Illinois.
Patricia was born July 14, 1923, in Springfield, Missouri, to Seth Tuttle Woods and Grace (Cantrell) Woods. She attended Springfield schools, graduating in 1940 from Springfield Senior High.
She was attending State Teacher's College (now MSU) when World War II began. She moved to Chicago and worked as a secretary during the war years.
Patricia returned to Springfield in 1947, and on October 8, 1949 she married Jack W. Henderson.
Preceding Patricia in death were her husband, Jack (in 2007), her parents, her sisters Kathleen, Eleanor, Dorothy, and her brother Ronald, an infant son, and an infant grandson.
Surviving are her children, daughter Grace Anne and her husband Bruno Assante of New York City, son Jack and his wife Lori, of Sidney, Illinois, five grandchildren, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Patricia's wishes, no formal visitation is planned. A private graveside service was held by the family in her memory, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the in Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019