Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne (Woods) Henderson


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Anne (Woods) Henderson Obituary
Patricia Anne (Woods) Henderson

Sidney - Patricia Anne (Woods) Henderson, age 95, passed away on the afternoon of March 24th, 2019 at her home in Sidney, Illinois.

Patricia was born July 14, 1923, in Springfield, Missouri, to Seth Tuttle Woods and Grace (Cantrell) Woods. She attended Springfield schools, graduating in 1940 from Springfield Senior High.

She was attending State Teacher's College (now MSU) when World War II began. She moved to Chicago and worked as a secretary during the war years.

Patricia returned to Springfield in 1947, and on October 8, 1949 she married Jack W. Henderson.

Preceding Patricia in death were her husband, Jack (in 2007), her parents, her sisters Kathleen, Eleanor, Dorothy, and her brother Ronald, an infant son, and an infant grandson.

Surviving are her children, daughter Grace Anne and her husband Bruno Assante of New York City, son Jack and his wife Lori, of Sidney, Illinois, five grandchildren, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Patricia's wishes, no formal visitation is planned. A private graveside service was held by the family in her memory, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the in Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now