Patricia "Patty" Dennis


1949 - 2019
Patricia "Patty" Dennis Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Dennis

Springfield - Patricia "Patty" Dennis, 69, Springfield, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Cox South Hospital. She was born August 7, 1949 in Pittsburg, California.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph Dennis and Mary Hodges Fulgham.

Patty dedicated her whole life to doing what she loved as a Registered Nurse.

She is survived by her children, Scott and Staci Roberson; sister, Laura Peterson; niece, Brooke Peterson; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many cousins and dear friends.

No services are planned at this time, however you may leave your condolences at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019
