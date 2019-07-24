|
|
Patricia Elaine Stewart Burge
Springfield - Patricia Elaine Stewart Burge passed away in the comfort of her home on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born on October 5th, 1941 to Bland and Nadine Stewart in Cardwell, Missouri and graduated from Childress High School (Monette, AR) in 1958. She married Charles Mordecai Burge in 1961 who preceded her in death in 2004. In 2009, she married Harold Burge who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by her children LeeAnn Burge Camey, Byron Burge, and Brady Burge and wife Susan, her brother Ken Stewart and wife Pam, special cousin Shirley Maddux and husband Jerry, step siblings Kevin Casey and wife Judy and Kay Casey Pepple. She was beloved by her grandchildren: Briere Robertson, Mackenzie Camey, Michaela Burge, Samantha Lopez, Braden Burge and Brody Burge and great granddaughters Lyla, Delaney, and Chloeanna.
Pat worked at Ken Lanes Bowling Alley in Kennett, MO 1959-1961, McDonnell Douglas Aircraft St. Louis 1966-1967, owned and operated Burge Oil Co. in Holt, MI 1969-1976 and Sears Roebuck Co. Spfld, MO 1977-1999. She was a long-time member of Southland Christian Church, a past member and president of Ozarks Belles Chapter of Sweet Adelines and a member of Sears Retiree Club.
Pat was known for her vibrant personality, contagious smile, and giving heart. She knew how to make everyone around her feel as loved as she was by her Savior. She loved line dancing and playing Hand & Foot with her many friends and empty nesters. She volunteered in many ways: as a "reading buddy", a home shopper, with Crosslines, delivered meals, ushered at the "Hall", a guide at HOPE Connection, worked at the airport for the Spfld Visitors Bureau, took communion to shut-ins and generously supported many organizations and agencies. Pat shared the love of Christ on mission trips. She loved to sing old hymns and enjoyed Southern gospel music and attending the National Quartet Convention. Fortunately, Pat was blessed to travel around the world creating many lasting memories with wonderful friends and family.
Visitation will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 27th with a Celebration of Life service held immediately after at 3pm Greenlawn South. Should friends desire, contributions can be made to Show-Me Christian Youth Home in La Monte, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on July 24, 2019