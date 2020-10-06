1/1
Patricia Hancock
1935 - 2020
Patricia Hancock

Ozark - Patricia Lou Hancock nee Lindsey, age 85, born January 10, 1935, died August 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reed and Lenora (Cobb) Lindsey; daughter Sharon Whitworth; son in law Bryan Haugen; sister, Betty June Peck and husband Wilburn; and two brothers in law, Leo Hughes and Jerry Randles. Patricia is survived by her son Steve Hancock (JJ), daughter Trisha Haugen, and son in law Bill Whitworth. Grandchildren: Katie Gillespie (Nick Helzer), Lucas Whitworth (Christy), Rebecca Bond (Chris), Tylor Haugen and Brett Hancock; great grandchildren: Kaiden, Chloe, Gavin, and Harper; sisters Norma Jean Hughes and Nancy Randles, brother George Lindsey (Brenda), and Richard Lindsey (Sandy). A graveside memorial will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery (9903 N State Hwy Z, Willard, MO). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Baptist Home (P.O. Box 87, Ironton, MO 63650) in her honor.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holden Cremation & Funeral Service
8058 State Hwy 14 East
Sparta, MO 65753
(417) 278-3455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
