Patricia HancockOzark - Patricia Lou Hancock nee Lindsey, age 85, born January 10, 1935, died August 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reed and Lenora (Cobb) Lindsey; daughter Sharon Whitworth; son in law Bryan Haugen; sister, Betty June Peck and husband Wilburn; and two brothers in law, Leo Hughes and Jerry Randles. Patricia is survived by her son Steve Hancock (JJ), daughter Trisha Haugen, and son in law Bill Whitworth. Grandchildren: Katie Gillespie (Nick Helzer), Lucas Whitworth (Christy), Rebecca Bond (Chris), Tylor Haugen and Brett Hancock; great grandchildren: Kaiden, Chloe, Gavin, and Harper; sisters Norma Jean Hughes and Nancy Randles, brother George Lindsey (Brenda), and Richard Lindsey (Sandy). A graveside memorial will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery (9903 N State Hwy Z, Willard, MO). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Baptist Home (P.O. Box 87, Ironton, MO 63650) in her honor.