Patricia Hartley


1935 - 2020
Patricia Hartley Obituary
Patricia Hartley

Ozark - Patricia Lou Hartley, age 85 of Ozark, died April 22, 2020. She was born April 11, 1935 in Wister, Oklahoma, the daughter of Nolan and Olive (Redfern) Glenn.

Patricia attended Ft. Smith Junior College in Arkansas where she played basketball and studied psychology.

Patricia married Gale Hartley on November 25, 1961.

Patricia enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening and reading nonfiction. She was a member of the Cedar Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Survivors include: her husband, Gale of Ozark; daughters, Debbie Dowling of Colorado and Patsy Hines of Ozark; and brothers in law, Dale Hartley and wife Vera of Springfield, Melvyn Hartley of Ozark, and John Hartley of Arizona.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
