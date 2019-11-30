|
|
Patricia "Pat" Jean Ramsey
Springfield - Patricia (Pat) Jean Ramsey, 71, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with Leiomyosarcoma cancer.
Pat was born on June 15, 1948, in Beloit, Kansas, to Harold and Paula Blake. Pat married Bill Ramsey on May 5th, 1968. During their marriage they lived in Ft. Carson, Colorado; Emporia, Kansas; Manhattan, Kansas; Topeka, Kansas; Overland Park, Kansas and Springfield, Missouri.
Pat spent her entire career in the Banking industry and retired from Empire Bank as Vice President of Operations in Springfield, Missouri January 31, 2014.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a half-brother Ike Densmore of San Francisco, CA
Pat is survived by her husband Bill of 51 years of marriage, her son Michael Ramsey, daughter-in-law Stacey Ramsey, grandson Blake Ramsey, granddaughter Kiley Ramsey, brothers Mike Blake and Kim Blake, sister-in-laws Terri Blake, Lisa Blake and Glenda Sanders, bother-in-law Dave Sanders, nephews Jerrad Blake and Derrek Blake, Kyle Sanders, Ryan Calvert, nieces Elle Blake, Kelsy Calvert, Lauren Reed, Whitney Blake, Macee Sanders, great nieces Anistyn Blake, Mila Blake and Reece Blake.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
Pat attended Campbell United Methodist Church with beloved husband, Bill.
Pat and Bill enjoyed many hobbies and activities during their marriage including traveling, boating, camping, attending there grandchildren's sporting activities and playing dominos with her Sissies.
Pat's Celebration of Life will be at the Greenlawn East Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, with the memorial service to follow at 12:30pm.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to GYN Cancers Alliance 3023 S Fort Avenue, Suite D Springfield, MO 65807 in memory of Pat Ramsey.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019