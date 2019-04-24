Patricia (Hiatt) Johns



Ozark - Patricia Ann Johns, age 74, of Ozark, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Easter Morning, April 21st, 2019. Patti was born on July 24th, 1944 in Martinsville, Indiana, to Willie Everett Hiatt and Raydella Hamilton Hiatt.



Throughout her life, Patti had a very special place in her heart for horses.



She graduated high school in Morgantown, Indiana, and then attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri.



While at BBC, she met Walter Wilson, whom she married in August 1963. To this union were born two children, William and Karen.



Patti worked for many years in Jefferson County, Missouri, specializing in the care of children with autism.



Patti is survived by her daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Todd Wichmann, of Willard, Missouri; her son, William Wilson of Terryville, Connecticut; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. A second visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon at Meredith Clark Funeral Home in Morgantown, Indiana. A graveside service will follow at East Hill Cemetery in Morgantown, Indiana. Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary