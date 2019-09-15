Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Patricia June Marlay Obituary
Patricia June Marlay

Springfield - Patricia June (Akin) Marlay went to be with the Lord on September 10th at 3 O'clock pm at Mercy Hospital after a bout with pneumonia and blood clots in her lungs. She is survived by her son, Wyatt Wade Marlay and his wife Linda, daughter, Melody Ann Marlay and David Brugioni, Melody's significant other, and her beloved husband, Richard James Marlay.

She was proceeded in death by her mother, Garnet Bernice Benton Akin and her father, Raymond Kendrick Akin and her sister, Barbara Elliott and her husband Raymond, her brother, Ronnie Clyde Akin and her sister, Peggy Louise Lowery and her husband Bill Lowery. Also, her son Matthew B. Marlay.

Patricia was a wonderful seamstress, a fabulous cook and a devoted Christian woman. She was an exemplary mother and devoted wife and loved to put everyone first. She was love personified. She was a lover of family and always put them first. Among her accomplishments were her love for sewing clothes for her children, making afghans, fishing, and running 5K races. She won trophies in fishing and helped at the church with Bible School and teaching classes. She taught at the church for 9 years. She worked at Zenith for 22 years.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their children.

She is also survived by a brother Theodore Kendrick Akin and his wife Eva. And she is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Patricia was a wonderful and loving person that will be greatly missed by all!

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on the 23rd of September from 3 to 5 pm. Greenlawn North is located at 3506 N. National Ave., Springfield, Mo 65803.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
