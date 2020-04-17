|
Patricia Lee Skinner Lockhart
Springfield - Patricia Lee Skinner Lockhart, age 90, was born in St. Charles, MO in 1929 and died at 6:45 am on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with little fanfare and no distress. She was a resident of Elfindale Manor for the past 6 years, having previously lived in the Country Club neighborhood of Springfield with the love of her life, Charles, and her 4 children: Greg, Dan, Curtis, and Patrice.
Pat was a member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, where she served as choir member, violinist, mother and friend. It was a rare Sunday morning that did not include Pat playing "Go Now In Peace" as part of the benediction. She served as in many volunteer positions at the church, including Deacon, and trained countless young musicians in the ways of giving their talents via recitals, morning services, and volunteer gifts of time. An expert in the needle arts, Pat was instrumental in organizing other stitchers to create kneelers and chair seats befitting First and Calvary's beautiful sanctuary. Pat's personal legacy to First and Calvary is a 7x9' needlepoint tapestry, worked by Pat as a memorial to her son, Dan Forrest, depicting the Life of Christ. It has become a teaching tool and focus of inspiration and hope to members and visitors to the church.
Pat's musical life in Springfield extended over many generations. She was a member of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for 61 years, serving as Assistant Concertmaster for most of that time. She also was a founding force of the Springfield Youth Symphony, again training and leading young musicians in the ways of bringing their best selves to the performance of classical music. Pat maintained a private violin studio, often teaching 40 students per week, for decades.
PatPat, as she is known to her ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ellsworth Lockhart, MD, in 1995, and her son, Dan Forrest Lockhart, in 1974. She is survived by son Charles Gregory Lockhart, MD and daughter-in-law Deborah Falls Lockhart, parents of Charles Daniel Lockhart (wife Lindsay, daughters Reese and Reagan,) Colin Richard Lockhart (wife Deborah, children Lily, Archie and Gracie) and Garrett Falls Lockhart; son Curtis Major Lockhart, MD and daughter-in-law Ann Keppler Lockhart, parents of Lea Lockhart Sasena, Esq. (husband Kevin, children Emily, Daniel, and Claire) Gretchen Patrice Lockhart, MD, Mary Kate Lockhart, MD and Curtis Daniel Lockhart, MD; daughter Patrice Diane Lockhart, MD and former son-in-law William Jenks, parents of Eliza Major Lockhart Jenks, Esq. (husband Peter Tilley, Esq. and their soon-to-be child), Elliott Branam Jenks (wife Ellen), Dexter Lockhart Jenks, and current son-in-law Leon Anderson.
Given the unusual circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic, a service celebrating Pat's life will be scheduled at a time when family and friends can safely gather. Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home will have the details of a service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Symphony and the Springfield Youth Symphony to provide scholarships to young musicians.
