Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
601 E. Walnut St
Springfield, MO
Patricia S. Johnson Obituary
Patricia S. Johnson

Springfield, MO - Patricia Sue Johnson, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2019. She had a Bachelor's Degree from Kansas University and a Master's from the University of Northern Colorado. She retired as the School Principal at Denver Public Schools.

Pat had a zest for life. With her husband, Bob, they enjoyed traveling and visiting many exciting places on our planet. Pat was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church, the Springfield Symphony Guild and was an officer in her P.E.O. Chapter. Pat leaves behind the gift of laughter and her incredible ability to help others with their needs.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob; daughter, Cheryl Meyer; brother, Tom McGinnis and many relatives in and out of the USA.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 601 E. Walnut St, Springfield, MO, with inurnment to follow in the Christ Church Columbarium.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
