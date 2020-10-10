Patrick Harp
Nixa - On Thursday September 24, 2020 Captain Patrick Edward Harp went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born October 19, 1994 in Springfield to Keith and Pamela (Teaney) Harp.
Patrick's firecracker of a personality couldn't be contained and lit up the lives of others, which made his job in the Army diffusing bombs as an E.O.D. officer so much more appropriate. Although Patrick grew up in Nixa, Missouri where his home was the hills and nature trails of the Ozarks, the mountains of Colorado stole his heart. He had a passion for people, often making friends overnight. He loved to play benign jokes on others and his last great prank had been to hide small rubber ducks for others to find so that they might have a laugh.
Patrick has been reunited with his beloved grandparents and his Uncle Paul.
His memory will be carried on by his father Keith Harp and mother Pam Harp of Nixa, Missouri; his sister Paige Harp; brother-in-law Patrick Ward of Ozark, Missouri; his sister Paris Harp; brother-in-law Jordan Pickrel; and niece Britannia Pickrel of Nixa, Missouri.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. "To Valhalla brother."
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, in Nixa, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Rev. Dennis Miller officiating. (Seating may be limited.)
A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Nixa. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield with full military honors. Masks will be required for the visitation and the funeral service. The funeral service will be live-streamed on U-Tube at https://youtu.be/eBd7W-_RT2g