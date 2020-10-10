1/1
Patrick Harp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Harp

Nixa - On Thursday September 24, 2020 Captain Patrick Edward Harp went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born October 19, 1994 in Springfield to Keith and Pamela (Teaney) Harp.

Patrick's firecracker of a personality couldn't be contained and lit up the lives of others, which made his job in the Army diffusing bombs as an E.O.D. officer so much more appropriate. Although Patrick grew up in Nixa, Missouri where his home was the hills and nature trails of the Ozarks, the mountains of Colorado stole his heart. He had a passion for people, often making friends overnight. He loved to play benign jokes on others and his last great prank had been to hide small rubber ducks for others to find so that they might have a laugh.

Patrick has been reunited with his beloved grandparents and his Uncle Paul.

His memory will be carried on by his father Keith Harp and mother Pam Harp of Nixa, Missouri; his sister Paige Harp; brother-in-law Patrick Ward of Ozark, Missouri; his sister Paris Harp; brother-in-law Jordan Pickrel; and niece Britannia Pickrel of Nixa, Missouri.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. "To Valhalla brother."

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, in Nixa, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Rev. Dennis Miller officiating. (Seating may be limited.)

A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Nixa. Burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield with full military honors. Masks will be required for the visitation and the funeral service. The funeral service will be live-streamed on U-Tube at https://youtu.be/eBd7W-_RT2g








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adams Funeral Home<br>Nixa Chapel - Nixa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved