Patsy L. Hammers
1937 - 2020
Patsy L. Hammers

Springfield, MO. - Patsy (Hill) Hammers 83, of Springfield, MO. passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, 2020 in her home. Patsy was born on January 16, 1937 to the late Everett Hill and Pearl (Bowers) Hill. Patsy graduated from Republic High School, in Republic, MO. in 1955. She worked for the Springfield school system and retired from Pleasant View. She was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church in Springfield, Mo. She enjoyed her gardening and her cooking was loved by many.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Pearl Hill, her husband, Robert Melvin Hammers, three sisters: Geraldine (Hill) Edgerton, Nadine (Hill) Richey, and Virginia (Hill) Mitchell, a brother: John Hill, and great-grand-daughter : Makenzie Graham. She is survived by two daughters: Dianne Ingraham and husband, Charles of Tulsa, OK. and Lisa Swope of Springfield, MO. and son: Ricky Hammers and wife Sandy of Springfield, MO. three grandchildren: Ashley Mosier, Rhett Hammers, and Kobe Hammers, and two great-grandchildren: Chase and Trenton Graham.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before services, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.






Published in News-Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
DEC
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
