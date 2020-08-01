1/1
Patsy May (Liles) Moss
Patsy May (Liles) Moss

Nixa - Patsy May (Liles) Moss of Nixa, Missouri went to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Patsy passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, after suffering a long illness. She was born to George and Alta Liles of Galloway, Missouri on July 29, 1948. She married the love of her life, Elmer "Ray" Moss on September 27, 1965. Patsy was saved at an early age and attended church regularly throughout her life. She was a member of North Nixa Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday school teacher for 18 years and walked closely with the Lord. She was devoted to her family and loved being a mother to Sarah who was her pride and joy. She will be remembered, loved, and missed every day until we see each other again in heaven.

Patsy is survived by her husband Ray, their beloved daughter, Sarah Moss Martin and her husband Blake Martin; as well as her surviving siblings; Bonnie Woods, Judy Hilmes, Terri Lindsey; sister-in-law, Helen Liles; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, her parents, George and Alta Liles, her wonderful brother, Lloyd Liles, niece, Angela, and brothers-in-law, Tom Woods and Eddy Moss.

Visitation will be at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-4:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at Galloway Cemetery on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
