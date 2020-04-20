|
Patsy Rae Funk
Springfield - Patsy Rae Funk passed away peacefully after a short illness in Kansas City, Missouri. She was 85 years old. Pat, as she was known to friends and family, had recently moved to Kansas City after living in Springfield, Missouri for the better part of five decades.
Pat was born in Decatur, Illinois to Clyde and Ollie West in 1935. She graduated from Decatur High School and went on to attend the nursing school affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital, following her father's career footsteps. Along with raising a family, she worked as a registered nurse in Illinois, North Carolina, and Missouri. After retiring from nursing Pat continued her public service in Springfield as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and as a dedicated poll worker for local, state, and national elections.
Her four grandchildren were Pat's passion, and she was able to spend ample time with them during their Missouri childhoods. In addition, Pat had many longtime friends throughout the country, and she loyally maintained those good relationships through the years.
Pat is remembered lovingly by her family. This includes grandchildren, William Funk and Weston Funk of Kansas City, Megan Funk and her partner, Jon Urban, of Philadelphia, and Thomas Funk and his partner, Holly Tarren, of Cardiff, Wales; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Jana Funk of Madison, Wisconsin, and Randy and Cheri Funk of Overland Park, Kansas.
Pat is also survived by her younger sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Don Fishburn of Forsyth, Illinois and their two children, Susan Zindel of Moweaqua, Illinois and David Fishburn of Williamsville, Illinois.
Pat was an ardent believer in the public sector, and the current COVID-19 crisis clearly illustrates the need to support our nurses and healthcare professionals. The family encourages you to make a memorial contribution to the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Gifts can be made online at cfozarks.org or mailed to Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, Missouri 65801. A private ceremony for immediate family will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020