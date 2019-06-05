|
Patsy Ruth Fairleigh
Springfield - Patsy Ruth Fairleigh, 93, of Springfield, Missouri passed away May 30, 2019. She was born Patsy Ruth Parsons on December 21, 1925 to Marvin and Marjory Parsons in Saint Louis, Missouri. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth Fairleigh-Rainwater, son Mark Fairleigh, son-in-law Greg Rainwater, brothers Marvin, Robert, David, and James Parsons, sister Margie Smith and granddaughters Meaghan, Joan and Erika. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Dean Fairleigh, eldest son Matthew, siblings Helen Edwards, Jean Mitchell, Virginia Martinez and June Cox.
Patsy was a 1943 graduate of Kirkwood high school where she had received a scholastic award in art. Although, she loved painting she was also drawn to the healing arts.
After high school She joined the Army Cadet Corps in order to receive her nurses training at The Jewish Hospital of Saint Louis School of Nursing. She would have become a military nurse had the war not ended before her training was complete.
In 1947, after her nurses training was complete, she and Paul were married. They lived and worked in Modesto, California, Saint Louis and Kirkwood, Missouri. Finally moving to Springfield Mo in 1959 for Paul to complete his education at Southwest Missouri State College.
In her early days of nursing she worked as a surgical, unit, and private duty nurse while she and Paul raised their first children Matt and Beth. After Paul started teaching in the Springfield school system Patsy developed and taught the LPN training program at Willard J. Graff Vocational-Technical School. She then went to work for Lester E. Cox Medical Center in continuing education. She and Paul had their last child Mark in 1967. She had always been a proud member of the American Nurses Association and served as President of the local Springfield chapter of the ANA. She retired from Cox Medical Center in 1987.
In retirement she had more time to devote to her artistic talents of painting and drawing. She joined Studio 55, a local arts organization, where she enjoyed many years as a member and also served as president.
She was a past member of the Board of Directors of the Springfield Ballet, and a founding member of the Ozarks Regional Ballet.
She was a longtime member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church where she enjoyed participating in the women's organization Suzanna Circle and working in the Library.
Patsy always appreciated the beauty in life, never met a stranger and relished the joy and laughter every day could bring.
Services will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 East Seminole Street, Springfield Missouri, 65804, Phone: (417) 886-9994. Visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 7, and funeral services starting at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 8th. Interment will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 10 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery located at 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield, MO, Phone: (417) 823-3944.
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019