Patsy Trogdon
Patsy Trogdon

REPUBLIC - Patsy Ann (Woodfill) Trogdon passed away peacefully Monday, Sept 7, 2020 with her husband of almost 70 years by her side. Patsy was born in Republic Mo. on April 6, 1933 to Jack and Mary Ann (Luttrell) Woodfill. She graduated from Republic High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, Jack Trogdon in 1951. Using her artistic talents, she created lovely homes, flower gardens, special tea parties for the grandchildren and sewing everything from Barbie clothes to furniture slipcovers. Using her mother's quilt stand, she made hand-stitched patchwork quilts. Patsy had a special passion for preserving family and community history. She enjoyed creating displays in area museums and libraries, often sharing items from her personal collections. She also loved to preserve and catalog old photographs. She was lifelong member of the First Christian Church in Republic and a charter member of the Republic Historical Society.

She is survived by her husband Jack Trogdon, daughters Debbie McMurtrey (Alan) & Terry Mooneyham, and son Jerry Trogdon (Shirl). Grandchildren include Kara Mooneyham, Sara Mooneyham Connell, Andrew McMurtrey, Tim Wilkins, Samantha Trogdon Dyson, Danielle Trogdon & Michelle Trogdon, and 17 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jackie Brashear and Donna Welch, and son Joe Wayne Trogdon.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Graveside services are pending.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Republic Historical Society or the First Christian Church in Republic. Online condolences may be made at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 14 to Sep. 19, 2020.
