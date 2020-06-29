Paul E. Bridwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul E. Bridwell

Brighton - Paul E. Bridwell, age 92, of Brighton, Missouri, passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born in Greene County Missouri, September 1, 1927, to Christopher and Florence Bridwell. He graduated from Willard High School. He worked for the railroad till retirement but was a farmer his entire life.

His interests included hunting, fishing, farming, and Shorthorn cattle breeding. He won numerous awards as a Shorthorn cattle showman. He was a member of The Cowboy Church in Springfield.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Christopher and Florence Bridwell; and brothers, Christopher Bridwell and James Bridwell. He is survived by his sister, Mary Margaret Schahuber; children and spouses, Michael J. Bridwell (Cheryl) and Paula J. Bridwell (Andy Bishop); grandchildren, Joe Bridwell, Matthew Edwards, Christopher Edwards, Ian Davis, Christina Bridwell Pryor and Erin Donovan; great-grandchildren, Grace Bridwell, Lukas Ball, Carter Ball, John Edwards, Grant Bridwell, and Liam Davis.

Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, July 1, at 11:00. The visitation will precede the service from 10:00-11:00.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved