Paul E. BridwellBrighton - Paul E. Bridwell, age 92, of Brighton, Missouri, passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born in Greene County Missouri, September 1, 1927, to Christopher and Florence Bridwell. He graduated from Willard High School. He worked for the railroad till retirement but was a farmer his entire life.His interests included hunting, fishing, farming, and Shorthorn cattle breeding. He won numerous awards as a Shorthorn cattle showman. He was a member of The Cowboy Church in Springfield.He is preceded in death by his parents, Christopher and Florence Bridwell; and brothers, Christopher Bridwell and James Bridwell. He is survived by his sister, Mary Margaret Schahuber; children and spouses, Michael J. Bridwell (Cheryl) and Paula J. Bridwell (Andy Bishop); grandchildren, Joe Bridwell, Matthew Edwards, Christopher Edwards, Ian Davis, Christina Bridwell Pryor and Erin Donovan; great-grandchildren, Grace Bridwell, Lukas Ball, Carter Ball, John Edwards, Grant Bridwell, and Liam Davis.Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, July 1, at 11:00. The visitation will precede the service from 10:00-11:00.