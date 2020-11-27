Paul E. RasmussenBranson - Paul was a husband, Father, Papa, businessman and entrepreneur. Born Sept 25 1941 in Missoula Montana, a preachers son. Paul was a gifted athlete, served as a Marine and built a life of giving and adventure for his family. Paul was married to Leslie Roller on June 25, 1966, together they had three children, Jamie, Joshua and Jonathan. He was the proud Papa of 6 grandchildren, Lillian, Jocelyn, Addelyn, Isaiah Rasmussen, Gabriel Combs and Bayli Mackey.Paul started his family in San Diego where worked at Pacific Southwest Airlines, while there he moved up to being a business Vice President. A few years later he moved his family to Fresno CA and started his first adventure in the restaurant businesses, owning 3 Arby's. His next move brought him and Leslie to Branson where Paul was the President of the IMAX Corporation. While there, he grew the company by starting new restaurants building out a movie complex and overseeing many other additions. Paul retired a couple years ago but never gave up his love of the food business and particularly a well-made cheeseburger!Paul was known for his generous giving nature, his faith in God, his business intuition, his love for his wife, pride in his children and love for his Grandchildren. He loved a "good deal", was always there to help someone in need, was the BEST Papa ever and will be eternally beloved by his family.A Celebration of Life will be held next year when possible. We will be holding a charity event in the future and details can be found via joshdirect76@gmail.com.