Paul Edward Adams, Jr.



A life well lived came to its inevitable conclusion on Thursday, October 8, 2020 for Paul Edward Adams, Jr., 94, Republic. Paul was a retired machinist and inspector for Gardner-Denver and Rocky Flats in Colorado. He was a pilot, archer, and chess player, as well as an avid outdoorsman.



As an archer, he brought down a trophy elk that was 11th in the Pope and Young record books. He had a shelf full of trophies he got for winning and playing in Chess Tournaments. He also competed for several years in an air race that flew from Denver to Jackpot (Nevada).



Paul was born on October 5, 1926 in Pennsylvania to Paul Ernest Adams, Sr. and his wife, Edna McConahy Adams. Paul Adams Sr. was working in the oil fields in Michigan in 1942 when he was killed in a vehicle accident. Paul Jr. was 15 years old, and was left as the only male in the household. He took seriously his role as protector of his mother and two younger sisters.



When Paul retired in 1993, he moved to Missouri where his mother and sisters were living. He gave his mother comfort in her final years, and she passed in 1999 at age 96. His eldest sister, Marjorie Alice Adams Sliman, passed in 2015, and his little sister, Elsie Luella Adams Burke/Carter/Langford, passed on July 11, 2020.



Paul is survived by his little sister Elsie's five children: Brady Burke and wife Marsha of Springfield; Bonnie Burke Elkins of Miller; Barry Carter of Imperial, Missouri; and twins Brenda Carter and Brian Burke of the home.



Paul loved the outdoors, and he requested that his ashes be scattered on the beautiful Mount Lindo in Morrison, Colorado, whose lighted cross is the largest in the country, and can be seen 60 miles away in Denver. He will be greatly missed by his remaining family. He was the best of us.









