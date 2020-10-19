Paul G. Penn
Springfield - On Friday, October 16, 2020, Paul Gene Penn transitioned from earthly life to heaven at the age of 91. Paul was the loving husband of Noreen Penn, and they had just recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his loving wife Noreen, and his four children, Cindy Potter and husband Eddie of Springfield, Debbie Weinberger and husband Charlie of San Francisco, Timothy Penn and Thomas Penn of Springfield, their four grandchildren, Carrie Immekus and husband Chad, Jonathan Potter and wife Lacey, Sara Potter and partner John Higdon, Eric Potter and wife Ashley, seven great-grandchildren and Paul's sister Murl Moynihan.
Paul was born in Cape Girardeau Missouri on June 13, 1929, the youngest of nine children born to Edward and Carrie Penn. After serving in the U.S. Army in the Korean War, he attended Drury college in Springfield, MO and went on to work at the Paul Mueller Company for 40 years. He and Noreen were active members of their beloved Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Paul served as President of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was instrumental in starting the "Kitchen" with Sister Lorraine https://www.thekitcheninc.org/about-us/
. He was also President of the I.C. Men's Club and a long time Board Member of the Springfield Catholic Credit Union and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He made the first Men's Cursillo, held in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau diocese. His infectious smile could lift the spirits of just about anyone on any given day, and he was beloved for both his wit and his empathy. He also had a mean golf game! So many special memories were formed at the cabin he built himself on Table Rock Lake, filling the foundation blocks with empty Budweiser cans with the help of his father in law Thomas Keohane and many friends and family who helped. He was famous for spending entire summer days pulling the extended family of kids, cousins, aunts, and uncles skiing all day long. Paul left a loving impression on too many people to name and will be greatly missed by all. We would be remiss to not mention the wonderful assistance Access Hospice Care provided. Many thanks.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 - 7:00 PM, with a Prayer Service following at 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 28 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Springfield, MO Facebook page. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Saint Vincent DePaul society.