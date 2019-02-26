Services
Springfield - Paul Hardin 57, of Springfield, Missouri died Saturday February 23, 2019. He was born September 15, 1961 in Mooreland, Oklahoma to Norman and Billie (Jefcoat) Hardin.

On May 31, 1986 he married Shelly McCloud and she survives of the home.

Paul was president and owner of 10 miracle ear hearing centers in Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas and Oklahoma. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved time on his bicycle.

He is survived by his wife Shelly; one son Samuel Hardin and one daughter Abigail Hardin; his mother Billie Hardin; one brother Perry Hardin and three sisters Pamella Hardin, Phyllis Shaw and Patricia Hardin.

Paul is preceded in death by his father.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Newton, Kansas with Pastor Steve Friesen presiding. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Newton, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family to help with the children's college education.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
