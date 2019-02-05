|
|
Paul Henry Hyde
Springfield, MO - Paul Henry Hyde, 92, entered his final home on February 1, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1926 to Dedia and Henry Hyde in Cairo, Ill.
Paul's parents, four sisters and one brother preceded him in death.
He leaves his wife, Sylvia, of 63 years; three sons, Paul Jr. of Raytown, MO, Steve (Deneane) of Blue Springs, MO, and Bob (Brenda) of Willard, MO; daughter, Diane of Valdosta, GA; five grandsons; two granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Paul lived in the Kansas City area most of his life before moving to Springfield in 1970. He spent two years in the Army as a rifleman instructor. He received several medals as a rifleman.
He spent 18 years working for McCall Gasoline Co. in KC and 21 years at O'Reilly Automotive in Springfield.
Paul loved any kind of sport (mainly baseball) and attended many racecar events (Indy 500, 17 years). He was president of the Central Auto Racing Boosters in KC for 2 years.
He was a member of Grace Methodist Church for 49 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home from 7-8:00 p.m. Memorial services will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Oxford Health Care Hospice for the care and compassion given to Paul.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the or Grace United Methodist Church.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 5, 2019