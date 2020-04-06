Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Paul Herbert Blue


1931 - 2020
Paul Herbert Blue Obituary
Paul Herbert Blue

Springfield - Paul H. Blue, 89, of Springfield, MO passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1931 to Peter Hugh and Elizabeth (Haws) Blue in Wyandotte County, KS.

His family purchased a farm near Richwood, Christian County, MO when he was just an infant, and Paul attended Ozark Public Schools. He began his career as an electrician, worked for City Utilities, and ultimately retired from his position in 1991. He was a member of South Haven Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by Bernice, his wife of 59 years in 2013, his son, Jon Paul Blue in 2010, and three brothers, Orin, John, and Wesley.

Paul is survived by two daughters, Becky (John) Forrester, Spfld, MO, and Vicki (Joel) Schreiner, Saddlebrook, MO; daughter-in-law, Geneva Blue, Monett, MO; six grandchildren: Nick Schreiner and his fiancé Romy Rehfeld, Ryan (Megan) Forrester, Jacob (Susie) Schreiner, Nathan (Sarah) Schreiner, Bethany Forrester and Caleb Blue; his brother Floyd (Freida) Blue, Springfield, MO and sister Evelyn McCann, West Palm Beach, FL.

Paul enjoyed many hobbies and interests including antique clock collecting/repair, playing cards with his Canasta group, traveling with his beloved companion Patricia Julian, and a passion and generosity of helping others.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Widow's Fund, in care of South Haven Baptist Church, 2353 S. Campbell, Springfield, MO 65807. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.

A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
