Services
Barnes Family Funeral Home
1700 South 15th Avenue
Ozark, MO 65721
(417) 581-7811
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barnes Family Funeral Home
1700 South 15th Avenue
Ozark, MO 65721
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
Ozark, MO
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
Ozark, MO
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Paul James Gass Sr.

Paul James Gass Sr. Obituary
Paul James Gass, Sr.

Sparta - Paul James Gass, Sr., age 88 of Sparta, Missouri, left his earthly home to be with our Lord, Friday, February 15, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. Paul was born July 20, 1930 in Elkhead, MO to Rosa and Everett Gass as the youngest of eleven children. On November 19, 1955, he was united in marriage to Shirley (Dostal) Gass, his wife of 63 years.

He proudly served his country, and was a 20 year United States Navy veteran serving in both the Vietnam and Korean wars. After retiring from the Navy as Senior Chief Petty Officer, Paul graduated with a Masters Degree from Missouri University. Later, he returned to Sparta and retired from Paul Mueller Company after 17 years as a welding inspector. Paul was also a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church for 45 years. Throughout Paul's life, his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest joy. We loved our Poppie and knew we were loved by him unconditionally.

Paul is survived by his wife, Shirley, and their children: Christi Wilson (Danny) of Phillipsburg, MO, Susie Thorne (David) of Claremore, OK, Paul Gass Jr (Margo) of Independence, MO, Julie Johns of Springfield, MO, Gary Gass (Susan) of Gladstone, MO, Cindy Teasdale (Rodger) of Indianola, IA, Angela Sinclair (David) of Catonsville, MD, Lisa Gass of Odessa, MO, and Rick Johns of Sparta, MO. He was the proud grandparent of Brandon, Lauren, Jeremy, David Paul, Rachel, Adam, Brittany, Isaac, Amanda, Eli, Keith, Sydni, Julianna, Ricky, Elizabeth, Allison, Zachary, Ashley, Matthew, Sam, Ben, Wil, Mason, Finley, and Annabelle. He was the proud great-grandfather of Hunter, Remington, Tripp, Paxton, Abbigail, Reed, Ruby, Robbie, Jayden, Luke, Derek, Avery, Lazarus, Malachi, Sadie, Lily, Jude, Danica, Ruthie, Jonah, Brooklyn, and Elliette. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held at Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark, Tuesday evening, February 19, 2019 from 4:00-6:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Ozark, Wednesday, February 20 with rosary starting at 10:30am and luncheon following the Mass with a 2:00pm burial at Missouri Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy For Children, 16290 Avian Ave., Claremore, OK 74017.Nonprofit website mercyforchildren.org.

Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 19, 2019
