Paul Marten Duckworth
On Friday January 24, 2020, Paul Marten Duckworth died at the age of 71 at Kansas City Hospice House, KC MO. Paul was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive and untreatable form of lung cancer in late November 2019. He will be remembered for his kind, gentle and caring nature, which he extended to friends and strangers alike. Paul knew many folks in the Springfield area through his 32-year career as librarian with Springfield-Greene County Library and Drury University. His love of books and knowledge was a defining characteristic, though gardening and National Parks were core interests dear to his heart. He felt most at home in the great outdoors. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his spouse, Andrew Sherwood, his sister and brother Judy Ryan, and Jim Duckworth and his wife Kaydee, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Paul to Yellowstone National Park - Yellowstone.org
www.yellowstone.org/ways-to-give or Kansas City Hospice House www.kchospice.org/support When discussing the arrangements for his Celebration of Life memorial service, Paul quipped: "I think I've decided on all the arrangements, I'm just not sure of the date!" A memorial service will be announced and held at a later time.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020