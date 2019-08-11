|
Paul Melvin Standley
Centerville - Standley, Paul Melvin, age 75 of Centerville passed away on August 2, 2019. He was born in East Liverpool, OH to the late Ruth and Paul Standley and is also predeceased by his brothers Dean and Dan Standley.
Paul is survived by his wife Monica Standley; children: Celeste Wharry of AR, Matt Standley (Echo) of GA, Zach Standley (Renee) of MO, Chandler Standley of OH, and Chris Jackson of TX; grandchildren: Gavin, Niall, and Teaghan Wharry, and Montgomery Standley; brother Tom Standley (Marcia) of TN; sisters Nancy Waite (Monty) of OH and Marsha Welsh (Rick) of OH; 4 nieces, 10 nephews, 6 great-nieces and 7 great-nephews.
Paul graduated from East Liverpool HS in 1961, serviced in the US Air Force and then received his B.S. in Chemistry from Kent State. He worked as a Chemist for Liquid Crystal Institute at Kent State, General Tire, Dayco Products in MO, AR, and OH, Zephyr Associates, and Landstar, Inc.
He loved his family and friends above all else. He was responsible for 19 patents with the last one being in July 2018, built 5 banjos and 24 guitars, was an avid musician, home brewer, and gardener.
A Memorial service in Paul's honor will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Restoration Church, 63 E Franklin St. Centerville, OH 45459. Luncheon will be held immediately afterwards at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following: , Dayton Humane Society, First Dawn Food Pantry at Restoration Church, or . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019