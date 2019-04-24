Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemeter
Paul Schulte Jr.


Paul Schulte Jr. Obituary
Paul Schulte, Jr.

Springfield - Cornelius Paul Schulte, Jr. age 69, of Springfield passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born in Baltimore City, Maryland May 30, 1949 to Cornelius Paul, Sr. and Patricia (Parrish) Schulte. Paul married Cindy Evans on January 26, 1973.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. Burial with full military honors will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 3:00 PM following the memorial service.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
