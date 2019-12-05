|
Paul W. Taylor
Springfield - Paul W. Taylor, age 83, Springfield, died Monday, December 3, 2019 at Cox Hospital of natural causes.
Paul is a career Army Officer and Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star. He grew up in Springfield, the son of Paul S. Taylor and Pauline Taylor, and graduated from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy in 1958. After graduation, he accepted a commission in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and served with distinction for 26 years, earning the rank of Colonel and being awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, one of the highest honors given for peacetime service. After retiring from the Army in 1985, Paul moved to upstate New York, where he pursued his passion for nature and the outdoors in the Adirondack Mountains, achieving one of his life goals by becoming a "46er"; a title awarded to those who climbed all 46 mountains above 4000 ft. Paul also loved to run, completing dozens of marathons over the course of his life. During this time, Paul also fulfilled his childhood dream of learning to fly, becoming certified as a pilot at the age of 65. His love of flying continued after he moved back to Springfield in 2006, where he owned planes and flew at local airports until the age of 80.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth; two children, Philip and David; a sister, Elizabeth, and niece, Cindy. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Brendan, David, Caton, and Beth.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12 pm at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Springfield Nature Center, where Paul volunteered for several years.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019