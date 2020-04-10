|
Paula "Annie" Belden
Springfield - On Monday, April 6, 2020, Paula "Annie" Belden (née Ownby) a mother of three, passed away suddenly at the age of 58. Annie was born April 20, 1961, in Springfield, MO. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southwest Baptist University in 1998 and was an excellent RN for over 20 years.
Annie had the spark for travel. She worked as a traveling nurse in part just to travel the nation and take in all the sights. Out of all her travels in the states her favorite place to visit was the beaches of Florida, where she traveled often. She always brought back some of the beach with her and she had one of the largest and most beautiful shell collections. She was known for her outgoing personality and taking her spoiled pup with her wherever she went.
She is proceeded in death by her Father, Billy Wayne; and half-brother, Michael. She is forever remembered by her Mother, Delphia June; her children, Tori (James), Audrey (Darrin), and Thomas (Elizabeth), siblings, Debra (Steve), Bill (Kay), Dale (Melody), and half-sister, Robin (Kem). She will also be forever remembered by her grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020